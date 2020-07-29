Business

Starbucks expanding curbside pick-up service, will bring back Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you're one of the millions who include Starbucks in their morning routine, changes could be coming to your coffee run.

More Starbucks locations will have curbside pick-up, drive-thrus and mobile-only pick-up locations. More than 400 locations will close as the company undergoes restructuring plans during the pandemic.

In a company earnings call, Starbucks leaders also said the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back. A date for the popular drink's return has not been set.

Is your Starbucks closing? Make your own pumpkin spice latte at home
EMBED More News Videos

Why splurge when you can save on your favorite pumpkin spice treat?




The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. CEO Kevin Johnson said quick pivots like adding curbside service have helped increase sales.

RELATED: Starbucks requires customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksbusinesscoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IHSA expected to decide on fall sports Wednesday
Gary beaches temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, mayor says
High-ranking, 30-year CPD veteran dies by suicide
Hell's Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over George Floyd: Police
IL reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Man, 19, stabbed outside Swissotel in Loop: police
Benches clear during Dodgers, Astros 1st game since sign-stealing scandal
Show More
Officials respond to possible train derailment, large fire on AZ bridge
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine travel list
Divvy rolls out new pedal-assist ebikes across Chicago
More TOP STORIES News