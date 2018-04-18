STARBUCKS

Starbucks' Howard Schultz: 'Ashamed' by arrests at Philadelphia store

EMBED </>More Videos

Boycotts and protests are planned at Starbucks nationwide Wednesday morning, including some stores in Chicago. (WLS)

CNN
CHICAGO --
Starbucks founder Howard Schultz says he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" by the arrests of two black men at one of the coffee chain's stores.

The men were arrested for trespassing last week at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. A white Starbucks employee called police on the men, who said they were waiting for a friend. A video of the arrest ignited a national uproar and led to protests and calls for boycotts.

In his first public comments since the arrests, Schultz, who stepped down as CEO last year but remains chairman of Starbucks' board of directors, told "CBS This Morning" that "the reason the call was made is because they were African-American."

"I think you have to say in looking at the tape that she demonstrated her own level of unconscious bias," Schultz said of the employee. "And in looking at the tape, you ask yourself whether or not that was racial profiling."

The former Starbucks chief said that bias was common and "many people in America are not prepared to talk about race."

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has announced plans to close 8,000 company-owned US stores for an afternoon in May to train about 175,000 employees on racial bias. The company said it will develop the training with a group that includes former Attorney General Eric Holder and Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Schultz pledged that the training was "just the beginning of what we will do to transform the way we do business and educate our people."

"This is not going to be a one-day event," he said. "We're going to stay with this. It's going to be significant. It's going to endure."

Schultz also told CBS News that he had met with the white employee who called police. She no longer works at Starbucks, but the company hasn't talked about the terms of her departure.

"She recognizes that perhaps that call should not have been made," he said.

He hoped the two men and she would meet as a "opportunity for healing."

"I think there's a unique opportunity for her and the two gentlemen to sit down and potentially have some kind of reconciliation."

CHICAGO PROTESTS

Protests were planned nationwide Wednesday, including at nearly a dozen Starbucks in Chicago.

"Enough is enough. That's all we're saying. It's not about Starbucks. It certainly is not about coffee. It's not about one racist individual managing one store in one city. It's about a culture that has become a part of the very fabric of this county. It needs to change," said Herb Howard of the Black Star Project.

The Black Star Project is asking demonstrators to pass out fliers and be courteous to all customers. Protesters don't plan to block the doors in any way.

They have also asked demonstrators to buy something if they go inside to use the restroom.

The protest will get underway at 11 a.m. at Starbucks stores located at 200 West Adams, 25 East Washington, 231 South LaSalle, 21 South Clark, 227 West Monroe, 444 North Michigan Avenue, 35th and State Street, 71st and Stony Island, 55th and Woodlawn and 4355 North Sheridan Road.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessproteststarbucksarrestu.s. & worldracial profilingChicagoLoopNear North SideBronzevilleHyde ParkUptownSouth Shore
Related
Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
STARBUCKS
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Starbucks across Chicago close to train workers on examining bias
Starbucks closes stores for anti-bias training
Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for anti-bias training
Local coffee shops see opportunity in Starbucks' Tuesday afternoon closure
More starbucks
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News