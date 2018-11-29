Starbucks to block porn on its wifi

Starbucks announced Thursday that it will soon block customers from viewing X-rated material online at its cafes.
According to Business Insider, the coffee chain is rolling out a new tool that will prevent customers from watching pornography on its free public wifi.
Pornography and similar X-rated material has been banned at Starbucks locations, but the company did not have the technology to physically block access to it.
Starbucks did not elaborate on how this technology would work.
