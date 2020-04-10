easter

Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

A woman wears a mask amid social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak while shopping the well-stocked produce section at a grocery store in Dallas, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many stores are closing Easter Sunday to give employees the opportunity to rest and be with their families.

Other stores that are typically closed on Easter will maintain the tradition this year.

And a few major chains will remain open to give customers access to essential supplies, like groceries and medicine.

Here is a list of stores open and closed this Easter Sunday:

OPEN


  • Walmart
  • Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others) are open but close early. Click here for your local store's hours.
  • Whole Foods
  • Dollar General (stores will close at 5 p.m.)


    • CLOSED


  • Trader Joe's
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Publix
  • H-E-B
  • Costco
  • Lowe's
  • Target
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businessu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    EASTER
    16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
    Chicago pastors taking virtual church to the next level for Easter Sunday
    Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
    Cardinal Cupich urges 'new sense of solidarity' in face of COVID-19 pandemic
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
    Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
    Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
    Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
    Illinois Secretary of State extends expiration dates due to COVID-19
    Grant Park could stay empty, quiet through the spring, summer
    No enforcement taken against businesses accused of price gouging in Illinois since COVID-19
    Show More
    Hospital worker sleeps in RV to protect his family from COVID-19
    Feds release $30 billion from stimulus bill for US health system
    Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
    CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
    U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
    More TOP STORIES News