Student athletes give $1K to looted River North business for repairs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of student athletes delivered donations to the owner of a River North convenience store that was destroyed by looters during Chicago's unrest.The athletes from the city and suburbs gave the owner of Tut's Foods a check to go towards helping him rebuild. The store's 81-year-old owner moved to the U.S. from Egypt 45 years ago, and his store had been closed since March because of COVID-19.In May he stocked up and on May 30 spent the day sanitizing and preparing to reopen. That night, his store was destroyed by rioters and looters.The money was donated by Pepsi, Buddy's Helpers and the Making a Difference On and Off the Field Campaign.