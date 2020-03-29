Business

Irish supermarket creates parody video to promote stock dispelling fears of flour shortage, price hikes due to COVID-19

A supermarket in Dundalk, Ireland, created a hilarious video to promote their flour stock in the store stemming from fears of shortages and price hikes of the commodity.

SuperValu Fairways produced a mock-drug deal video where, after collecting produce at the docks, the store manager is presented with a large bag of flour and told that it's "good stuff" and that he would "get serious money for that."

The store manager replies: "We're not going to rip the customer off. We're only going to charge 1.59 for 2 kg".

He continues by saying that the store has been successfully supplying customers with bread, pasta and toilet roll, and now they also have flour.

As people rushed to panic-buy items when the country rolled out restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, flour was one of the items that people feared could face both shortages and raised prices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfunny videocoronavirusu.s. & worldparodyfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases
United Center hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting COVID-19
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 3,493 COVID-19 cases
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park
Show More
Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
5-year-old leukemia survivor to get heart transplant
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
More TOP STORIES News