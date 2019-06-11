Target is expanding benefits for more than 350,000 full- and part-time employees.
The company will give workers 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.
Employees will be able to bring their child to in-network day care for $20 per day, or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.
Target will also offer up to four weeks paid time off to care for a child or sick family member, and new moms will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.
The changes go into effect this fall.
Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News