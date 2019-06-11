Target expands child care, paid family leave benefits for employees

Target is expanding benefits for more than 350,000 full- and part-time employees.The company will give workers 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.Employees will be able to bring their child to in-network day care for $20 per day, or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.Target will also offer up to four weeks paid time off to care for a child or sick family member, and new moms will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.The changes go into effect this fall.