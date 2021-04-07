Business

Target to spend more than $2 billion on Black-owned businesses

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Target to spend more than $2B on Black-owned businesses

NEW YORK -- Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity.

That's a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, according to Target, though it declined be more specific Wednesday.

The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction.

It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains.

The Forward Founders program builds off Target's accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.



MORE | Target gives $200M worth of bonuses to employees
In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus.



MORE | Everyday words and phrases that have racist connotations
Learn more about seven terms commonly used when discussing racism and racial injustice like systemic racism, white privilege, institutional racism, microaggression and white fragility.

