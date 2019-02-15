The 5 best bridal shops in Chicago

1. Glamour Closet
Photo: natalie l./Yelp
Topping the list is Glamour Closet. Located at 209 W. Illinois St. in River North, the outlet store and bridal spot is the highest rated shop of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.
2. Weddings 826
Photo: ashley p./Yelp
Next up is Sheffield Neighbors' Weddings 826, situated at 826 W. Armitage Ave., Floor 1 (between Halsted and Dayton streets). With 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the bridal shop has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Jenny Yoo
Photo: jenny yoo/Yelp
River North's Jenny Yoo, located at 311 W. Superior St., Suite 404, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews.
4. David's Bridal
Photo: david's bridal/Yelp
David's Bridal, a bridal spot that offers gowns, accessories and more in Avondale, is another go-to, with four stars out of 503 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2749 N. Elston Ave. (between Schubert Avenue and Diversey Parkway) to see for yourself.
5. Mira Couture
Photo: jacqueline m./Yelp
And then there's Mira Couture, a Streeterville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews. Stop by 1 E. Delaware Place (between Wabash Avenue and State Street) to hit up the bridal shop the next time the urge strikes.
---
