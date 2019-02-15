BUSINESS

The 5 best bridal shops in Chicago

Mira Couture. | Photo: Crystal G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for bridal items? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal shops around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're in the market for wedding gowns, accessories and more.

1. Glamour Closet



Photo: natalie l./Yelp

Topping the list is Glamour Closet. Located at 209 W. Illinois St. in River North, the outlet store and bridal spot is the highest rated shop of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.

2. Weddings 826



Photo: ashley p./Yelp

Next up is Sheffield Neighbors' Weddings 826, situated at 826 W. Armitage Ave., Floor 1 (between Halsted and Dayton streets). With 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the bridal shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jenny Yoo



Photo: jenny yoo/Yelp

River North's Jenny Yoo, located at 311 W. Superior St., Suite 404, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bridal spot 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews.

4. David's Bridal



Photo: david's bridal/Yelp

David's Bridal, a bridal spot that offers gowns, accessories and more in Avondale, is another go-to, with four stars out of 503 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2749 N. Elston Ave. (between Schubert Avenue and Diversey Parkway) to see for yourself.

5. Mira Couture



Photo: jacqueline m./Yelp

And then there's Mira Couture, a Streeterville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews. Stop by 1 E. Delaware Place (between Wabash Avenue and State Street) to hit up the bridal shop the next time the urge strikes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
