Business

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has several charges partially dismissed

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There are new developments in the court case involving Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos.

A judge is dismissing several criminal charges against the former Stanford dropout, saying the government needs to narrow its fraud case against her.

RELATED: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Holmes is accused of falsely claiming Theranos technology could run dozens of blood tests with a single drop of blood.

She will face trial in federal court this August with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

Holmes and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josestartuphealthstanford universitycourtblood testcourt casecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before Metra train hits car on SW Side, injuring 4
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow blankets area
It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown amid COVID-19 concerns: local health officials
Senn HS students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks
3 students hospitalized after taking Xanax at a West Side school: Chicago fire
Fallen CPD commander memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting
Show More
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Illinois flu numbers double in recent years, impacting young people harder than before
More TOP STORIES News