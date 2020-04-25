Business

Coronavirus tips: maintaining your hair amid stay-at-home orders

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- With the stay-at-home order in place, you may be trying to maintain your hair at home.

Stylist Tracy Conn from MY Salon Suite in Oak Brook joined ABC7 Chicago remotely to share a few tips.

Tracy's Tips For At-Home Styling
1. Use dry shampoo with Moroccan oil. Dry Shampoo can eliminate sweat, dirt, excess grease, cooking oils, etc. without washing your hair
2. After applying dry shampoo, use a Moroccan oil hairbrush to brush out the dry powder
3. Pull your hair back into a ponytail for a sleek look
4. Use WOW Root Cover Up to touch up your highlights

When salons re-open for business, you can find Tracy Conn at MY Salon Suite in Oak Brook. Find more information at http://www.mysalonsuite.com/oak-brook.html

MY Salon Suite
2044 York Road
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
