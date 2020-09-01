holiday shopping

Tips for holiday shopping during COVID-19 pandemic

With just a few months left until the winter holidays, consumer experts say shopping for gifts will look much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They suggest starting earlier than usual. The availability of many items will vary greatly compared to previous years because supply chain manufacturing is not back to production levels before government shutdowns.

Retailers might cut back on how much they order, which could lead to shortages of the most sought after goods like electronics.

Stores may not be equipped to handle crowds. Customers who enjoy strolling through store aisles to find the right gift may want to instead create a list before heading to the store.

While shopping online, consider how long presents could take to ship. Many people will buy gifts virtually this year, and retailers don't know yet what to expect in terms of sales.

"That makes inventory planning hard because the retailers don't want to have a lot of out of stock conditions where consumers can't get what they want. But they also do not want to have left over inventory that they have to mark down and lose revenue on," said Barbara Stewart, professor of global retailing at the University of Houston College of Technology.

Holiday promotions are likely to start in October, but experts say the key to fulfilling everything on that wish list is to start early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmas giftholiday tech giftstech giftscoronavirusgiftscoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19holiday shoppingholidaywinterchristmasretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Big box retailers giving employees the day off on Easter
A Little Village hotspot brings in over 3,000 Mexican made piñatas for the holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person dies after shootout with police in Pilsen; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
Trump to visit Kenosha after protests, violence sparked by Jacob Blake shooting
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
2 children missing after being swept away in flash flood in NC
IL residents receiving unemployment benefits from other states despite not applying for them
Show More
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer claims self-defense again on Tucker Carlson
Chicago man charged with murder in shooting death of teen activist
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
More TOP STORIES News