As you hit the shore this summer, you might want to consider the latest in surfside multitasking.It's called the Towelkini, both a beach towel and a swimsuit.A woman named Aria McManus designed the two-in-one item as a one for all.Why bring a bulky towel to the beach when you can wear it?And look, you will never lose your bathing suit!You can wear it lying down to sunbathe.We're not sure how it works in the water, but the designer did model it around town and as you can see, it doubles as a dress.The Towelkini will cost $199.