Treasure Island Foods to close all locations

After 55 years, Treasure Island Foods is slated to shut down all operations.The chain has been a Chicago staple since 1963 and called itself Chicago's culinary destination.Owners of the family-run business announced their decision to close earlier in the week."You can just even look at the changes and how upset they are that they're about to lose their jobs, they just found out this past Wednesday too," said customer Michael Dentato. "So it's a big loss in many ways, not only for the convenience, but for the people who we've come to know after all these years."Many customers were surprised by the news, as several stores had been recently remodeled and an Uptown location was scheduled to open later this year.No final date has been given for the closure, but all items will be on final sale starting Monday.