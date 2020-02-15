marijuana

Two more recreational marijuana licenses approved for Addison, Rolling Meadows shops

Two more suburban medical marijuana dispensaries can now sell to recreational pot customers 21 and older.

Mindful Dispensary in Addison and Nature's Care Company in Rolling Meadows earned licenses from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

On its website, Mindful Dispensary says it plans to start recreational sales in the spring.

Nature's Care Company says it will start on Monday.

That brings the total number of state-licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries to 10 in the Northwest and West suburbs, and 50 statewide.
