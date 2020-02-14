Uber testing 1-800 number for customers to book cars in Arizona

Ariz. -- Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab for its business in Arizona.The ride-hailing company is testing using a toll-free phone number to book one of its cars.In Arizona, passengers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.Uber said the service is intended for people who may not own a smart-phone and have access to its app.