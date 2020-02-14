uber

Uber testing 1-800 number for customers to book cars in Arizona

Ariz. -- Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab for its business in Arizona.

The ride-hailing company is testing using a toll-free phone number to book one of its cars.

In Arizona, passengers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.

That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.

Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.

Uber said the service is intended for people who may not own a smart-phone and have access to its app.
