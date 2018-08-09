Update your style at 3 new Chicago clothing shops

The Garment Creative
2124 W. Division St., Wicker Park
The Garment Creative has opened its flagship studio in Wicker Park, allowing customers to design their own clothing.
Born out of a family-owned clothing manufacturer, this unique fashion experience allows you to work with a trained garment maker to design custom pieces over a glass of wine. Using an iPad, you will conceptualize, create and finish your design, then experiment with different fabrics and cuts. The final piece can be made to order for an additional fee.
No experience is necessary. See the full list of public events available for booking here.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, The Garment Creative has been getting positive attention.
"I attended an event a few weeks ago and had a blast!" wrote Yelper Rita G. "It's a great activity to do with friends while sipping wine and designing clothes! We spent some time learning about how the clothes are made and what goes into designing a garment."
Yelper Mim W. added, "Grab your girls and and get your creativity on. Create your very favorite dress, blouse or skirt, designed by you for you. Choose your style, choose your fabric. See your creation in real time."
The Garment Creative is open from noon-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Genevieve
4745 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square
Genevieve is a spot to score women's clothing, accessories, jewelry, hats and more. On its website, the business says it offers a personalized shopping experience and mixes high-quality basics with the latest trends.
Shop designers like Brightly Twisted, Lavender Brown, Santa Barbara, White and Warren, John & Jenn and much more. Click here for a full line of designers.
Yelpers are excited about Genevieve, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Della T. wrote, "Stopped in here with my mom just to take a peek and ended up finding a beautiful red blouse. ... Such a cute store with so many fun, colorful options."
Yelper Joscelyn M. wrote, "Amazing clothes and jewelry at a variety of price points. I especially like how you can find any kind of outfit: casual, work appropriate and night out. There's an outfit for every occasion!"
Genevieve is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Tie Bar
126 W. Monroe, The Loop
The Tie Bar specializes in men's clothing and accessories. Need a tie? You've come to the right place. This offering has fat ties, skinny ties, bow ties and regular neckties, along with shirts, pants, pocket squares, socks and wedding apparel.
This national chain appears in big cities like Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., but was founded in Chicago. Tie boxes are available for under $50, combining accessories into one easy gift. Head on over to the brick-and-mortar location at 126 W. Monroe St. in the Loop or shop online here.
The Tie Bar currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Josh M. wrote, "Friendly, knowledgeable staff with fun, modest storefront. Walked in looking for a set of shirts and ties to go with my suits for an upcoming job in Japan. ... The price I paid for three well-fitting shirts and essential ties was great."
Matt O. noted, "Needed a tie tonight for a dinner. Ran in and told them I needed something to match what I was wearing. Left in less than five minutes with an awesome tie! Phenomenal service and great ties."
The Tie Bar is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)