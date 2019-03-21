UPshow and Charge Running top Chicago's recent funding news

Chicago-based marketing company UPshow has secured $6 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced on March 15.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "UPshow, Inc. provides social marketing program services for televisions. It offers social media boost, social media CRM, and remarketing tools that help promoters to broadcast the brand to their social media followers."
The two-year-old company also raised a $1.5 million angel round in 2017.
In other local funding news, mobile apps and company Charge Running announced a $625,000 seed funding round on March 14, financed by Annagram Ventures.
According to Crunchbase, "Charge allows you to stream and experience interactive, instructor-led running classes live from anywhere in the world! With competitive leaderboards and real time feedback from world class trainers, Charge is changing the way you run! It helps you connect with other runners from all over the world, get motivated with amazing trainers right in your ear, and it will bring out your competitive side to help push you farther than you thought possible."
The company also raised a $50,000 seed round in 2017.
