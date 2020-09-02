Business

Exclusive interview: US economy has 'turned a corner' in rebound from COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of Labor says

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American economy has "turned a corner" as businesses try to rebound during the pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Labor declared Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with ABC7 Chicago, while touring local facilities, Secretary Eugene Scalia said he anticipates the newly-enacted United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will help the economy grow faster.

He added that most sectors of the economy are seeing growth but also acknowledged that some industries have been hit harder as some Americans continue to struggle.

RELATED: Additional federal lost wages assistance may be coming, despite Gov. JB Pritkzer's concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Additional federal assistance for Illinoisans who lost their jobs, and wages, due to COVID-19 may be coming to residents soon, despite misgivings from the governor.



"Manufacturing, as we see here, but services, tourism; we're seeing progress in most sectors in the economy now in bringing people back, even in leisure and hospitality. But we know there are areas that have a lot of room to improve" he said.

Scalia said safe workplaces are critical to effectively re-open for all industries.

The August unemployment rate is due out on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shootout with police, family wants answers
Trump's Kenosha visit draws hundreds of demonstrators downtown
Dr. Birx visits Chicago to assess IL COVID-19 response
Calumet City police officer fired after sexual assault accusation
Jacob Blake's family holds day of service as Trump visits Kenosha
Chicago COVID-19 infection levels creep up as IL reports 1,492 new cases
Trump visits Kenosha in wake of police shooting, protests
Show More
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Operation Legend targets ex-cons with guns
Indiana could be added to Chicago COVID-19 emergency travel order next week
Target's car seat trade-in program to start this month
CPD launches pilot program aimed at preventing officer suicides, excessive force
More TOP STORIES News