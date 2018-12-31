BUSINESS

US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
The stock market ended a miserable year on a positive note but still closed out 2018 with its worst showing in a decade.

After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year on Monday.

The S&P 500 ended the year down 6.2 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 5.6 percent.

On Monday, the S&P 500 added 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,506. The gains were led by health care and technology stocks.

The Dow added 265 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,327. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,635.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessnew york stock exchangestock marketstocksfinancefinancial marketspersonal financepoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
2018's Top Consumer Complaints
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Sears closing 80 more stores, 2 in Illinois
Sears liquidation deadline looms, no offers to buy 24 hours out
More Business
Top Stories
Chicagoans keep safety, fun top of mind in New Year's Eve preparations
30K Cook County homeowners to get $8.3M in automatic property tax refunds
Candidate Ja'Mal Green backs out of mayoral race
Woman stabbed repeatedly by YouTube bodybuilder she met on Tinder
Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo marries in Miami
Woman found dead with 'suspicious injuries' in Round Lake home
Illinois man accused of trying to kidnap girl at Harry Potter ride
Show More
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
2 shot in drive-thru at Englewood restaurant
More News