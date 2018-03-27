BUSINESS

VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.

MISSOULA, Mont. --
A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in a customer's food.

The incident happened in front of the customers during a late-night argument at a Pita Pit restaurant in Montana.

The woman who shot the video says she and her family went into the restaurant around 2 a.m. and the employee was rude as soon as they walked in.

EMBED More News Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.



In the video, you can hear a customer dare the employee to spit in the food.

She takes the dare and spits in the sandwich. A customer then jumps over the counter and tries to grab it and the employee throws it over the counter.



They exchange angry words and the employee indicates she's not too happy about still working there late into the night.

The original video can be viewed here. Warning: contains some graphic language. It has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since it was posted over the weekend.

The owners of the Pita Pit in Missoula issued an apology on Facebook and said the employee had been fired. The husband and wife owners of the restaurant said they were "mortified" at the employee's behavior.

"I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us," they wrote.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantcaught on videofacebooku.s. & worldMontana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News