CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now use their EBT card during payments for grocery pickup.
Monday, the company announced it will offer the convenient shopping experience to all customers, "no matter how they shop or pay."
The rollout applies at all 44 store locations with the pickup option in Chicago.
The program, which was piloted in 2018, makes it easier for customers to pick up their groceries without leaving their vehicles.
"We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers," Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations at Walmart. "Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay."
To participate, customers must visit the Walmart website or through the mobile app. Once a shopping list is created, enter a pickup time, and select "EBT card" for the payment option during checkout.
Each pickup accessible location will provide specific parking for customers once they arrive. Walmart said the customer will then be asked to provide the EBT benefit card for payment when the associate brings the order out.
Walmart to accept EBT payment at all Chicago grocery pickup locations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News