Coronavirus

Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside

BENTONVILLE, ARK. -- Walmart will begin limiting the number of customers who can be inside the store at any given time.

The retail giant announced it will not allow more than five customers for every 1,000 square foot of shopping space. That translates to roughly 20 percent of each store's capacity.

To manage the number of people inside the store, each location will set up a queue at one of the entrances.

LATEST: CDC recommends cloth face coverings as voluntary public health measure, Trump says

Once inside the store, floor markers will show customers the direction they should walk. Walmart will institute a one-way movement down all aisles to avoid customers crossing each other and violating safe social distancing recommendations.

RELATED: What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop during the COVID-19 outbreak

"We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home."

Walmart said it will continue to monitor safety advice from health experts and adjust policies as needed.

RELATED: North Carolina businesses get creative with social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronaviruswalmartshopping
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Keeping the faith in time of coronavirus crisis
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Show More
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
CPD officer's COVID-19 death considered in-line-of-duty, Supt. Beck says
How to make face masks from materials found at home
What to know about Indiana's 3,437 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News