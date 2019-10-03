Walmart workers hold protest after filing discrimination complaint against retailer

ELWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of Walmart workers are expected to hold a protest Thursday, accusing the retailer of racial discrimination.
They claim Walmart denied them jobs at its warehouse in Elwood. They argue despite Walmart saying it's a company open to hiring people with criminal backgrounds, several people were let go in January because of cases that were years old.
They filed a federal complaint lawsuit in April.
Walmart took over the warehouse from Schnieder Logistics in January. Employees who have been let go said they were told to reapply for their jobs.
Walmart responded, saying in a statement when it started the application process over, the old background check does not "bar employment."
Attorneys for the workers are filing a complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor where those protesters are gathering.
Walmart has denied the allegation and said the company hires workers from all walks of life.
