Business

Lightfoot announces partnership with Fifth Third Bank for opportunity zones on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing a partnership with Fifth Third Bank to direct an estimated $20 million in new investments for opportunity zones in the South and West sides.

"All Fifth Third funding will be prioritized toward vital community revitalization efforts including affordable housing; workforce housing and other priorities for multifamily development; and certain non-residential or mixed-use real estate and other projects that contribute to local job and business growth," the mayor's office said in a release.

Fifth Third Bank is joining the mayor's INVEST South/West initiative. For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dcd/provdrs/invest_sw.html.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagogrand crossingbanklori lightfoot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
ATM stolen from Near West Side business
16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Conduct a financial checkup this 2020
Show More
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Kennedy Expressway
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman marks 2nd case, 5 total in US
More TOP STORIES News