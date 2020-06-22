Chicago Reopening: Phase 4 of reopening for city set for Friday, Mayor Lightfoot says: WATCH LIVE

Phase 4 will allow additional business to reopen with limited capacities and COVID-19 safeguards.
Indoor seating at restaurants, museums and zoos, performance venues and summer camps will all be allowed to reopen in Phase 4. Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity for indoor dining.
Residents are asked to continue to follow social distancing and wear a face mask as well as limiting gatherings to less than 50 people for indoor events and 100 people for outdoor events.
"The service and sacrifice made by Chicagoans from every corner of our city and every walk of life has allowed us to safely reach the point where we are now," said Mayor Lightfoot. "It includes the incredible work done by our healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential workers who have cared for our residents and kept our city running. Everything we've done to meet this moment has been the direct result of the hard work and sacrifice of our residents, which has not only saved the lives of thousands of Chicagoans over these past three months, but also helped lay the groundwork for the transformative recovery that will follow."
The city has released industry-specific guidelines for reopening businesses, which are available at chicago.gov/reopening.
Officials said Chicago can move into the next phase as the city has reached its goal of fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day. The current 7-day average is at 167 new cases per day.
"The data continue to show that we're making progress and we'll be ready to move into phase four later this week," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "However, we still have a lot of COVID-19 cases here in Chicago; we're just now moving from a high-risk to a medium-high-risk city for COVID-19 spread, based on our numbers, and we need to move ahead cautiously. I can't emphasize enough the need for people and businesses to continue to abide by the public health guidance so we can avoid the spike in cases we're seeing in other cities and states that re-opened before us."
On Monday, the Lakefront Trail and The 606 Trail both reopened with COVID-19 restrictions.