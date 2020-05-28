Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot sets June 3 date for Phase 3 reopening: Watch press conference live now

Mayor Lightfoot made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Th move allows restaurants and coffee shops to reopen with a focus on outdoor space as well as hair and nail salons and barbershops and child care centers reopening.
"This is an exciting moment for our city," Mayor Lightfoot said. "The world will be watching how we do and I want to make sure that when those reports start coming out, that Chicago is a model for the nation and the world that we came out of stay-at-home in a smart, sensible manner because our residents understood each of our obligations to be safe and the things that we needed to do to get there."
City services reopening will be delayed a few days and will reopen on June 8, which means libraries and parks west of Lake Shore Drive will be back open.
The rest of Illinois will be moving into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan Friday.
Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot outlined industry-specific guidelines to follow for Phase 3 of reopening.
Those rules pertain to restaurants, gyms, child care centers, retail stores, and hotels, among other industries.
Moving into the new reopening phase, the mayor's office expects about 130,000 - roughly one-third of Chicago's workforce - to return to work. If possible, employees are encouraged to continue working at home and employers are being asked to stagger shifts.