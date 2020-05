Coronavirus Illinois: IL moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan Friday; COVID-19 cases top 117K with over 5K deaths

EMBED >More News Videos Friday marks a big step forward in the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois as everywhere in the state outside of Chicago has now moved into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening pl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday marks a big step forward in the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois as the state has now moved into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's reopening plan.Blackberry Market in Glen Ellyn opened it's patio up this morning, welcoming loyal customers back for the first time in months."Just seeing the spacing between the tables and you know the risk is still there, but I think I'm venturing out cautiously," said Steve Nelson, a restaurant customer.With Phase 3 of the state's re-opening plan, bars and restaurants can open for outdoor seating only, with safety restrictions in place.Chicago will be able to move to Phase 3 on Wednesday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot."I'm just really excited to add this element back in and we're looking forward to the next phases too. I hope everyone stays safe and we can just keep moving forward," said Anna Davidson, the owner of Blackberry Market.The phone at the Busy Bee Barber Shop next door on Main Street was ringing off the hook Friday morning.Bill Blackburn was one of the lucky ones who got an appointment Friday morning. Many will have to wait until Wednesday with the schedule booked solid."I just kept calling and hoping that Joe would be in here making appointments before opening up today," Blackburn said.The owner, Joe Etheridge, placed barriers between chairs and took several other safety measures."I can't come in without an appointment, can't come in without a mask, can't wait in here unless it's absolutely necessary," Etheridge said.Meanwhile, Perfect 10 Nail Salon is also open for business.Customers with appointments had their temperatures checked upon entry. Nail technicians wore face shields and have also added plastic barriers to work stations."I wasn't really expecting it, but I feel a lot safer that they have these things in place," said Chrissy Dougherty, a Perfect 10 customer.Lesley Vesevick owns a stationary store next to the nail shop, she can now open her doors to a limited amount of customers."I'm so excited. It feels like we're opening for the first day," Vesevick said.Illinois health officials announced 1,622 new COVID-19 cases and 86 additional deaths on Friday. There's now a total of 117,455 COVID-19 cases and 5,270 deaths statewide.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 25,513 coronavirus tests for a total of 855,479. The statewide 7-day rolling positive rate for May 22 through May 28 was 8%, down from a high of 23% in late April."Our goal is and always has been to keep people safe from this coronavirus while we restore more of our normal activities," Pritzker said.The same metrics apply, including test positivity rate and hospital admissions - and if they remain stable, Prizker said Phase 4 could begin as early as June 26."But we must still proceed with caution," said Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "The risk of contracting the virus remains, so I ask, I implore that we continue to practice the use of face coverings."With Phase 3, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.State officials said these measures will allow restaurants to re-open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, while giving the state's hospitality industry a much-needed boost.Starting Friday in everywhere outside of Chicago:-Outdoor dining is permitted,-Offices, barbershops, hair and nail salons can re-open,-State parks and tennis courts re-open,-Gatherings of ten or less are permitted, and-Social distancing and wearing a mask are required.Governor Pritzker said June 26 is the earliest possible date the state will enter Phase 4 when restrictions ease on more businesses in Illinois.Anna Davison, the owner of Blackberry Market restaurant in Glen Ellyn, said they are ready to welcome back customers."Our top priority is keeping our customers and our staff safe," Davidson said. "Regardless of who you are and what you are about, we all want the same things. We want people to be safe. We want this to end and I think once we understand what we are up against we are all willing to be part of that."Davidson said these past months have been very hard, but the community has been very supportive and she says her staff has been incredibly loyal.Gov. Pritzker announced a crackdown on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities - but most facilities are privately run, creating a problem or reporting and oversight."Strong compliance from many isn't good enough to counteract any heel dragging at any privately-held nursing homes," Pritzker said. "The Illinois Department of Public Health is today filing a rulemaking requiring each facility to develop its own individualized testing Plan.The new rules require all private facilities to develop an individualized testing plan and document their relationship with a testing lab. It also mandates compliance with infection control recommendations."This new rule will require nursing homes to conduct testing when experiencing an outbreak, when an outbreak is suspected, periodic testing even when there is no sign of an outbreak," Pritzker said."Facilities must immediately notify public health officials of any confirmed COVID-19 case, whether it's a staff or a resident," Dr. Ezike added.Gov. JB Pritzker also released new guidelines for places of worship. The guidance outlines the safest forms of worship as remote services and drive-in services. For in-person worship, the state said the safest action is to congregate outdoors as well as in groups of less than 10 people."We're not providing restrictions," Pritzker said. "We're simply providing the best recommendations that we can for keeping people safe."The state also provided capacity limits when the 10-person limit cannot be followed. All of the information is available on the state's health department website The new guidance comes one day after after five churches in Lake County sued the governor to be able to hold indoor services One of those churches is the Christian Assembly of God in Zion, which was planning to open its sanctuary on Sunday regardless."We were inviting everybody," Pastor Keith Fielding said. "I think the way we've got our sanctuary set up, we've utilized space, that we have no flow room. And so we've expanded that to its fullest so we can really just use out the chairs quite well."As people continue to have problems filing for unemployment benefits, some Republican lawmakers are calling for the Illinois Auditor General to conduct an investigation."The IDES website continues to crash, folks are still unable to call into the automated phone system. And now some offices are closed. Customer service is getting worse, not better," Rep. Brad Stephenson (R-Rosemont) said."If their goal is to figure out what didn't work right, I have stood here I don't know how many times over the last two plus months and told people what hasn't worked right and how we've been trying to address it," Pritzker said.And there is some good news for fans of horse racing. Starting next month, the state is allowing horse racing on Illinois tracks with no spectators in the stands. But fans can still place wagers online and over the phone.The governor also shared that he is very much looking forward to getting a haircut, but he has not made an appointment yet.Also, he said there's been no decision on if or when to transition from daily news conferences to a different schedule.In recent days, Gov. JB Pritzker has shared positive news about a decline in hospitalizations and other critical metrics in Illinois. But that was put into perspective Wednesday as the state marked a grim milestone, surpassing 5,000 COVID-related deaths.The governor delivered his COVID-19 briefing from East St. Louis after getting a first look at flood preparations in downstate Morgan County.Gov. Pritzker also shared an update on Illinois' contact tracing program, which will notify people who may have been in contact with a COVID-positive patient.The state is providing funding to local health departments for hiring and training, but it could be several weeks before enough contact tracers are in place."It's going to take us weeks and weeks," Pritzker said. "I can't tell you how long I mean, some people think it will take through August to do it. I'm hoping that we'll be able to do it much faster than that."In East St. Louis, the St. Claire County health department is taking part in a pilot program while trying to battle concerns about privacy."Contact tracing is simply investigating who a positive COVID person came in contact with for 10 minutes or more, that's all," said Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, East Side Health District.The governor said the goal is to do contact tracing in 60% of COVID-19 cases. Currently, the state is at 30%