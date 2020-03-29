Quick Tip

What are the most common consumer complaints in Illinois?

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Attorney General's Office recently released its top 10 list of the most common consumer complaints for 2019.

The second most common complaint among Illinois consumers last year was over used car sales and issues with used vehicles. The top complaint, to no surprise, was home remodeling disputes and problems with contractors and home repairs, the office reported.

To prevent yourself from having to add to this list of complaints, ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends researching companies before hiring anyone.

Search the company name in Google with keywords "scam" and "rip-off," Knowles suggested.

You can also check in with the Better Business Bureau.

To read the full list of 2019 consumer complaints, visit the Illinois Attorney General's Office website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoischicagoattorney generalquick tipbetter business bureaui teamconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to avoid scam charities during coronavirus pandemic
How to improve your sleep
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 | LIVE
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
PPE supply drive held for first responders fighting COVID-19
Teen killed in West Town drive-by ID'd: officials
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News