holiday shopping

What to look out for when holiday shopping in a pandemic

With just a few months left until the winter holidays, consumer experts say shopping for gifts will look much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They suggest starting earlier than usual. The availability of many items will vary greatly compared to previous years because supply chain manufacturing is not back to production levels before government shutdowns.

Retailers might cut back on how much they order, which could lead to shortages of the most sought after goods like electronics.

Stores may not be equipped to handle crowds. Customers who enjoy strolling through store aisles to find the right gift may want to instead create a list before heading to the store.

While shopping online, consider how long presents could take to ship. Many people will buy gifts virtually this year, and retailers don't know yet what to expect in terms of sales.

"That makes inventory planning hard because the retailers don't want to have a lot of out of stock conditions where consumers can't get what they want. But they also do not want to have left over inventory that they have to mark down and lose revenue on," said Barbara Stewart, professor of global retailing at the University of Houston College of Technology.

Holiday promotions are likely to start in October, but experts say the key to fulfilling everything on that wish list is to start early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmas giftholiday tech giftstech giftscoronavirusgiftscoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19holiday shoppingholidaywinterchristmasretailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Big box retailers giving employees the day off on Easter
A Little Village hotspot brings in over 3,000 Mexican made piñatas for the holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump takes part in roundtable talk in Kenosha
IL reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases
Person dies after shootout with police in Pilsen; 2 others in custody
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
Suburban accountant sentenced for embezzling $77M
Charges dropped against woman in Winnetka pier incident
Show More
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
2 children missing after being swept away in flash flood in NC
IN reports 721 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News