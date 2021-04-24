COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Chicago: As COVID vaccines ramp up, what will a return to work look like?

Marc J. Siegel, who practices labor and employment law in Chicago, provides insight
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What will a return to work look like in Chicago?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As vaccine distribution ramps up, and COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the Chicagoland area, many employers and employees are wondering when they can safely return to the office, and what the office will look like upon return.

Marc J. Siegel is the founder and managing partner of Siegel & Dolan, and has practiced labor and employment law in Chicago for his entire career. He joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to discuss what return to work could look like for those in an office setting.

RELATED: Formerly incarcerated people discuss career obstacles during Second Chance Month

Employers have broad discretion surrounding return to work, Siegel said. They can also require that employees be vaccinated, with a few exceptions.

Visit msiegellaw.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
Chicago starts walk-in vaccines as IL reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
CPS juniors, seniors return to in-person learning Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Forest Park man charged in CTA attack near Oak Park station
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man, 24, charged in deadly Lake Forest hit-and-run
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
Show More
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Formerly incarcerated people discuss career obstacles
Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Chicago Weather: Morning rain, then scattered showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News