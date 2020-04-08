White Castle to give free meals to healthcare workers, first responders on frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

White Castle will show its support for the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them complimentary meals.The company announced healthcare workers and EMTs can go through the drive-thru of any White Castle restaurant each day to receive one free combo meal (1-6) or breakfast combo from April 7 to April 30.White Castle team members will also be delivering Crave Cases of sliders to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the regions that have White Castle restaurants, the company said in a statement."In the midst of this pandemic, healthcare workers have put it all on the line to serve and take care of us. Now it's our turn to serve them," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Providing free Sliders and meals to healthcare workers is a way for us to show our appreciation for everything they're doing right now."Employees simply have to show their work ID at the window to get the deal.