Window washers dressed as superheroes protest as strike continues

Window washers, who have been on strike since July 2, dressed as superheroes and blocked traffic on Michigan Avenue near Randolph. (WLS)

Chicago window washers, dressed in superhero costumes, held a protest for better wages Tuesday morning.

The large group temporarily blocked traffic along Michigan Avenue near East Randolph Street and concluded with a rally in Millennium Park.

"Rain or shine, hot or cold, window washers hang hundreds of feet in the air to keep Chicago's tallest buildings clean," said SEIU Local 1 window washer Efren Salas. "We do it all to support our families and our communities - window washers are Chicago's real skyline superheroes."

Window washers have been on strike since July 2. They say they won't go back to work until their employers start bargaining in good faith.

Window washers sometimes earn as little as $11 an hour, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 1. In New York, washers start at $21.

In addition to higher wages, they want affordable healthcare.
