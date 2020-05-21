Reopening Illinois: With restaurants set to reopen with outdoor seating, Chicago area suburbs work on plans to close streets

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- With Illinois restaurants set to be allowed to reopen with outdoor seating on May 29, some suburbs are working on plans to close streets to allow them to expand their seating area.In downtown Arlington Heights, about twenty restaurants have survived on takeout and delivery, but they are hoping for more.A village plan calls for shutting down two downtown blocks to traffic.It is why, even before Governor Pritzker's news Wednesday that restaurants may be able to open up their patios as soon as May 29, the village was already hatching a plan to close the area to traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor seating into the streets."We were anticipating on or about July 1 to get this plan up and running," said Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes. "A lot of planning and execution goes into a plan like this because there are all these businesses involved. There's a lot ofother businesses here besides just restaurants, so they're concerned about what impact it might have on their businesses as well."Still, the mayor hopes to have, if not the entire plan put in place, at least part of it, so restaurants may be open to customers once again. Ironically, one concern some of them have is balancing whether it's worth it to just open their patios at the expense of their curbside and delivery services."Figure out how these businesses are going to do curbside pickup and delivery if we close off these streets," Mayor Hayes said. "So we're providing designated pickup areas on the fringes of the al fresco plan where we close off the streets, so they're not too far away from the businesses."Arlington Heights isn't the only community that is looking at turning at least part of their business district into outdoor areas for their restaurants. Algonquin and Hinsdale have already approved similar plans.