Business

'Work-from-Las-Vegas' travel package seeks to lure remote workers to Bellagio, Aria hotels

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Working from home got you down? Try doing it in Vegas.

MGM Resorts is now offering business professionals a travel package called "Viva Las Office."

Deals include discounted jet service and cheap rooms.

An executive assistant is also included, which is actually a personal concierge.

The package is billed as the "ultimate home-away-from the-home-office" experience.

Georgia school lifts suspension for student who shared crowded hallway photo
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple Georgia high school students who posted pictures and videos of crowded hallways have been suspended from school.


For now, the deal is limited to the Bellagio and Aria hotels.

On Tuesday, Nevada officials said that 95% of new coronavirus cases reported statewide during the last day emerged in the Las Vegas area.

State coronavirus response chief Caleb Cage said Clark County residents accounted for 931 of the 980 positive COVID-19 tests reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Fewer than 3% came from the Reno area.

Confirmed cases in the state topped 52,000, and 15 more deaths were reported - bringing the total to at least 862.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnevadalas vegascasinohotelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicstay at home orderworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker issues new guidelines to penalize businesses for COVID-19 violations
Crestwood mayor charged in red-light camera bribery scheme
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Rapper FBG Duck's mother pleads for peace
Durbin pushes for USPS financial support as agency faces challenges
UV air cleaning technology comes local fire department
Volo worker dies after arm gets stuck in machinery
Show More
Trump holds news conference from NJ golf club: WATCH LIVE
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
'Hamilton' star, family raise money to renovate PICU lounge in honor of late daughter
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
More TOP STORIES News