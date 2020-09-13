Redmond's Ale House in Wrigleyville set to close Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wrigleyville bar will have its final last call on Sunday.
The Chicago bar, known for being a friendly spot for Viking's fans, is closing because of the pandemic.
Redmond's Ale House made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday.
"To all our Redmond's family, friends and loyal patrons -
We are devastated to announce that today/tonight (Saturday) is our LAST full day of business.
We will be open & enjoying the first/last Vikings game of the season on Sunday but will be shutting our doors for the final time Sunday at 6pm.
There are not enough words to express all the memories that have happened within our walls or how much we will truly miss all of you... Thank you for your patronage. Thank you for your support. Just thank you for being a part of Redmond's.
We do remind everyone that we still are following all COVID guidelines. So, wear your masks & keep in mind we have capacity restrictions."
