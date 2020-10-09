yelp

Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
NEW YORK -- Businesses accused of "overtly racist actions" from customers may soon see a warning on their Yelp page.

The crowd-sourced review platform said it will allow customers to flag racist behavior, and it will place an alert on an establishment's page when it "gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols." A link to a news article explaining the business' problematic behavior will be included in the message.

"As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we've seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions," Noorie Malik, VP of user operations, wrote in a blog post.

Reports of businesses engaging in alleged racist behavior on Yelp have increased since late May, when the police killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the US.

Yelp says the new alerts will be verified because they will include links to news stories, and says its policies ensure that reviews are based on personal experiences with the business. "We don't allow people to leave reviews based on media reports because it can artificially inflate or deflate a business's star rating," Malik said.

However, it's unclear whether Yelp can prevent the alert from being manipulated. Since 2012, the app has halted reviews when there's evidence a page is being deluged with fake reviews. Last year, it temporarily disabled reviews on nearly 600 pages because of this activity.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessyelpracismu.s. & worldrestaurantrace in america
YELP
Apps highlighting black-owned businesses seeing a surge in support during pandemic, protests
Take advantage of Yelp's new feature before dining out
Rigged reviews? Naperville restaurateur claims Yelp hurt business
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Show More
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
Woman stabbed near 95th Street Red Line station: CPD
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny, breezy Friday
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
Pomapoo puppy stolen in Wicker Park after suspects approached to pet dog
More TOP STORIES News