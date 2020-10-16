Bystander, 1 shooter dead after shootout in Dolton Menard's parking lot

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting in a south suburban Menard's parking lot Thursday.Preliminary investigations indicate that there was a shootout in the Mendard's parking lot on Lincoln Avenue in south suburban Dolton shortly after 5 p.m., according to Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley.A man in a Hummer in the parking lot, who was not involved in the shootout, was fatally struck by a stray bullet, police said.Police said one of the shooters was also hit, and died at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey.The other shooter has not been arrested, police said.