Bystander, 1 shooter dead after shootout in Dolton Menard's parking lot

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting in a south suburban Menard's parking lot Thursday.
Preliminary investigations indicate that there was a shootout in the Mendard's parking lot on Lincoln Avenue in south suburban Dolton shortly after 5 p.m., according to Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley.
A man in a Hummer in the parking lot, who was not involved in the shootout, was fatally struck by a stray bullet, police said.
Police said one of the shooters was also hit, and died at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey.
The other shooter has not been arrested, police said.
