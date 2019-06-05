Swastika symbol in California man's front yard has some neighbors upset

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. -- A massive swastika is in one California homeowner's front yard and his neighbors don't like it.

"I own this house I'll put what I want. It ain't none of your guys' business."

Steve Johnson owns the home in El Sobrante, where a newly made swastika symbol is now embedded in his front yard.

Johnson said, "I like those signs I think they look cool. I like them."

The signs are on Johnson's handrail and around his doorbell too, but he insists they're not a symbol of Nazi Germany during World War II.

"It's a Tibetan sign that's way back before swastikas were invented."

ABC7 Chicago's sister station KGO asked Johnson, "Are you Tibetan?" Johnson answered, "I could be."

Many eastern religions used what's known as a Swastik, with arms which faced counterclockwise. The third Reich changed the symbol to face clockwise, like Johnson's.

Renee Schultz is Johnson's neighbor who is also Jewish. We asked her if she found the symbol offensive.

"Yes! On behalf of 8 million Jews that died with that-- yes, absolutely!"

Many living in the neighborhood are quite simply speechless.

Neighbor Vince Poehnelt said, "It's stupid. It kills the retail value of the house, kills the value of everyone on the street."

The swastika replaced a dirt lot in Johnson's yard.

Neighbor Mary Salinas is defending Johnson.

"I look at his behavior and attitude towards us-- we've never had a problem with him. He's always nice to us that's what I can say."

Law enforcement meantime says they're not investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaswastikanazishomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns store owner killed in Will Co. home invasion
Police remove body from Chicago River near Goose Island
Illinois, Lake County sue silicone plant after fatal blast
2 shot in unincorporated Des Plaines
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $530M
Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
'Most annoying' award appears to mock student with autism
Show More
Cuba restrictions take effect following travel ban
Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Rihanna named world's richest female musician: Forbes
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
More TOP STORIES News