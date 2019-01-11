Davis, California, Police Officer Natalie Corona, 22, killed while responding to crash; suspect found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A 22-year old Davis police officer was shot and killed as she responded to a traffic accident late Thursday night. The suspected gunman has taken his own life, according to police. (Williams Pioneer Review)

DAVIS, Calif. --
A 22-year old Davis police officer was shot and killed as she responded to a traffic accident late Thursday night. The suspected gunman has taken his own life, according to police.

Just before midnight, the Davis Police Chief announced 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona passed away after being taken to the hospital. The officer was shot when she responded to a three-car crash near 5th and D streets. It's unknown if the suspect was involved in the crash.

Later, officers surrounded a nearby home. They sent in a robot and also exploded what appeared to be flash-bang grenades. Just before 1:30 a.m., police announced the suspect was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s.

Officer Corona started her career at the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer.

She had just completed the Sacramento's police academy last July. According to the Williams Pioneer Review, She was sworn in as a Davis police officer on August 2.

Officer Corona had just got out of the department's field training program after Christmas.. And had only been on the streets for a couple of weeks.

"She was a rising star within the department. And, I've known her for a couple of years. And, she started as a part-time employee volunteer. And, I can tell you that I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than Natalie," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Officer Corona is survived by her parents. Her father is a 26 year veteran of the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. He was just sworn in as Colusa County District 1 Supervisor on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingUC Davisofficer killedu.s. & worldcrashCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer dies after being shot while responding to traffic collision in Davis
Top Stories
'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!' Wis. teen missing since murder of parents found alive
Girl killed, 2 injured in Lower Wacker crash
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
21 bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
5 victims of Poland 'escape room' fire laid to rest
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
13 Chicago mayoral candidates take part in forum, Preckwinkle absent
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Police investigate allegations of 'inappropriate contact' at Evanston Township High School
More News