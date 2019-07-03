Cab driver charged with 2007 Oswego sexual assault after DNA match

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A cab driver accused of sexually abusing a passenger in 2018 is now charged with a sexual assault from more than a decade ago.

Mustafa Dikbas, 37, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and theft in February 2018 after a 26-year-old woman told Chicago Police she passed out in the back of a taxi and woke up three hours later him touching her in the backseat.

Investigators said they were told in March 2019 that the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) got a hit on Dikbas' DNA in a 2007 case in which a woman told Oswego police she took a cab from Chicago to Oswego and was sexually assaulted by the cab driver.

At the time the victim could not name the cab company or provide vehicle information, but was able to describe the driver and evidence collected allowed a DNA profile to be developed.

After a follow-up investigation the Kendall County State's Attorney's office filed criminal sexual assault charges against Dikbas on June 17. He was taken into custody on June 28 and is jail awaiting a court date, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
