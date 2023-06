Nathan Price, a member of Trio Vertex in Cabaret ZaZou, joined ABC7 to explain why you should grab a ticket.

Cabaret ZaZou prepares for final performance at Cambria Hotel in early July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After more than 100 shows, Cabaret ZaZou is ending its run in Chicago.

SEE ALSO | Cabaret Zazou returns to Chicago's Cambria Hotel with new show 'Luminaire'

The final show is Sunday, July 2, at the Cambria Hotel in the Loop.

Those who've seen the cabaret have said it is an "immersive experience."

