Cadillac with 9-year-old passenger crashes into Houston power line after street racing with Corvette: police

HOUSTON -- Houston police are investigating a car crash involving a 9-year-old child after a Cadillac slammed into a utility pole leaving the driver in critical condition Sunday night, police said.According to police, local deputies responded to reports of a major crash around 10:20 p.m. on a Houston highway.Police said a black Cadillac hit a curb and slid into a ditch, striking a tower for high tension power lines and causing it to lean and appear compromised.Firefighters spent about 20 minutes cutting the driver from the wreckage, police said. The driver was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he is in critical condition.Upon further investigation into the crash, officials learned that the Cadillac and a red Corvette were racing when the Cadillac veered off the roadway and hit the tower.A 9-year-old child was also inside the Cadillac when it crashed, police said. However, driver of the Corvette removed the child and took them home, before going to a nearby trauma center.The child is currently at local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.Police said the two drivers were at a party together before they started racing.No one is in custody at this time.The local power in that area is expected to shut the power off Monday morning so HPD can investigate, police said.