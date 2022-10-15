Friend who accidentally shot, killed young Chicago activist Caleb Reed sentenced to 18 years

Genove Martin was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the accidental fatal shooting of his friend and VOYCE activist Caleb Reed in Chicago in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Genove Martin was ordered to spend 18 years in prison Friday for second-degree murder in the accidental shooting death of a young Chicago activist.

Caleb Reed, 17, was walking with friends when a Chevy Malibu drove by and shots were fired on July 31, 2020, in the 1900 block of West Granville in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Prosecutors say his friend, Martin, then 18, allegedly shot at the Malibu. One of the bullets hit Reed before people inside the car returned fire.

Reed suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead, causing him to fall straight to the ground, according to court documents.

Reed was a student at Mather High School and a member of "Voices Of Youth In Chicago Education."

Prior to his death, Reed had been front and center speaking out against police in schools. A student at Mather High School, he had been working with both GoodKids MadCity and Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, or VOYCE. The student-led groups advocate for the removal of police officers in schools.

