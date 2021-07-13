Shooting reported near Caledonia, Wis. truck stop

Caledonia is located in Racine County just south of Milwaukee. Police are also investigating at Franksville Mobile.
A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station's gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.
Police said there is no threat to the community and travel in the area is restricted.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.