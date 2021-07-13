Shooting reported near Caledonia, Wis. truck stop

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WLS) -- A shooting has been reported near the Pilot Truck Stop in Caledonia, Wisconsin, police said Tuesday.Caledonia is located in Racine County just south of Milwaukee. Police are also investigating at Franksville Mobile.A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station's gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.Police said there is no threat to the community and travel in the area is restricted.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.