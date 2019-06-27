California woman, 21, killed in Bahamas shark attack while snorkeling with family

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. -- A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas, according to officials in that country.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, died after being attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family, according to Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

There were three sharks involved in the attack, and they bit her in the arms, legs and buttocks, and severed her right arm, officials said.

Family members, including her parents, were with her during the snorkeling expedition near Rose Island around 2 p.m.

Family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning to her but she didn't hear them in time.

Jordan Lindsey, center, posed with her family and girlfriend before they went on a snorkeling trip in the Bahamas. The Torrance woman died after being attacked by three sharks.

She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. She is expected to undergo an autopsy in Nassau.

"Jordan was 21 and such a great daughter and person. We already miss her terribly," Jordan's father, Michael Lindsey, said in a statement to ABC News:

Her younger sister, Madison Lindsey, has started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and transporting her body back to California.

"Jordan Lindsey was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend," the GoFundMe page says. "On June 26, 2019 Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas."

"Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply."

The young woman was also a student at Loyola Marymount University.

Officials with the Bahamas government said: "The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence."

The U.S. Embassy is working to bring her body back to California.

ABC News contributed to this report.
