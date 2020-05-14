Coronavirus

Fake coronavirus tests? California woman suspected of selling unapproved COVID-19 tests on Craigslist

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested in California for allegedly selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits on Craigslist.

Los Angeles police say undercover officers made three buys from Ying Lien Wang before she was arrested in Santa Monica on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Police say none of the 61 test kits recovered in the bust meet Federal Drug Administration safety standards.

"The suspect sold her products on Craigslist," LAPD said in a press release. "None of the Covid-19 test kits recovered had been tested to meet United States safety standards and could pose a risk to anyone using them."

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Detectives with the LAPD's commercial and intellectual property crimes unit worked with Homeland Security Investigation to serve a search warrant at the location prior to the arrest.

Wang was arrested on suspicion of false advertising and faces additional pending charges for violating health and safety codes.

The agency is reminding the public that Los Angeles is offering free tests to people.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact detectives at (213) 486-5940.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaarrestcoronavirus testingcoronavirusu.s. & worldscamcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Pediatrician urges continuing care amid COVID-19
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker warns areas defying stay-at-home order
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Lightfoot reveals what Chicago needs to do to enter next phase of reopening
Pediatrician urges continuing care amid COVID-19
Show More
The dos and don'ts of buying and wearing a face mask
Mistake gives woman only $15 in stimulus money
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Moms rip caution tape from playground, police say
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
More TOP STORIES News