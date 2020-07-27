Health & Fitness

California man discharged from hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

Healthcare workers cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 60-year-old Southern California man was able to reunite with his family after beating the novel coronavirus last weekend.

The team at at hospital in Riverside, California cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated. They only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston police investigate after 3 deadly shootings occur days apart
51 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
GOP stimulus proposal not likely to extend $600 weekly payment
Indiana mask mandate begins Monday
14 Marlins members positive for COVID; flight from Philly canceled
4 kayakers rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
LIVE: CPD announces new citywide teams
CPS holding virtual town hall on reopening plan Monday
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Monday
More TOP STORIES News