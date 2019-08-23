California mother arrested for death of her 2 daughters, police say

ONTARIO, Calif. -- Linda Nguyen has been placed under arrest for the murder of her two daughters, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Suicide notes left by Nguyen indicated her plan to kill her two young daughters, then herself, authorities said Wednesday.

Nguyen remains at a local hospital but will be booked at West Valley Detention Center on two counts of murder once she has been medically cleared.


Ontario police said the mother acted alone in the murder of her daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years old, who were both found dead in an Ontario home. Police did not provide information on the details of the notes, which were found in the house and in a car at the home.

The grim discovery was reported Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street, where the girls' father found them in the garage - though detectives ruled out any indication of noxious fumes. The children were pronounced deceased at the scene.
