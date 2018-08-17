California Police Department's lip sync challenge raises awareness about mental health, suicide prevention

EMBED </>More Videos

After the Marin County Sheriff's Office challenged Novato Police Department to create a lip sync video, the Novato Police Department Chief challenged his department to think outside the box. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
NOVATO, Calif. --
After the Marin County Sheriff's Office challenged Novato Police Department to create a lip sync video, the Novato Police Department Chief challenged his department to think outside the box.

"If you could somehow create a purpose and a message that supports the mission and what we do then we'll run with it," Police Chief Adam McGill recounted to ABC7 News.
TAKE ACTION: Here's what to do if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health
Officers decided to raise awareness about mental health, suicide prevention, and post-traumatic stress.

"It's incredible what they came up with," said Chief McGill.

The video features School Resource Officer Antonio Rodriguez

"It's a very serious topic that I thought should really be brought to the spotlight," said Rodriguez.

RESOURCES: Be an ally, here's how to help those in need
The chief says Novato had several youth suicides just last year.

"We're in the business of preserving life and we'll use all tools available to us to do that and this video and this lip sync challenge created a platform for us to do that," said Chief McGill.

RELATED: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

The video also highlights the impact mental health issues have on first responders including Novato's own police officers.

"I just hope that one person sees it that's in crisis or a friend sees it and it's that kind of trajectory to have them make that call and get the help that they need," said Rodriguez.
The video was shot over two days and produced in about five days. Officers did it all on their own, Police Chief McGill says no taxpayer dollars were used.

To watch the video, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amazing videoviral videopolice officerpolicesuicidemental healthpsychologyillegal drugsoverdosenarcan
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with mental health issues
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
SFPD joins epic Lip Sync Challenge
Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
Top Stories
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
Pizza delivery man says car was towed with disabled son inside
2 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park; boy, 13, in custody
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
Boy Scout camp counselor from Cary charged with sexual assault
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Show More
Preliminary report on alleged sex abuse in CPS released
Dips, dives, rolls & thrills at Chicago Air & Water Show rehearsal day
Teen change-makers on display during annual WE Day Special
Charges dropped against brother of man fatally shot by police in Mt. Greenwood
More News